A dad and author said Democrats opposing the Parents Bill of Rights matriculating through Congress are "gaslighting" while ignoring woke and racially charged school library books.

The Parents Bill of Rights, written by Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., and co-sponsored by 122 other lawmakers as of Friday, is aimed at "establish[ing] various rights of parents and guardians regarding the elementary or secondary school education of their children."

"Local educational agencies and schools must comply with the requirements of the bill in order to receive federal education funds," the summary of the bill stated.

Ian Prior — a Loudoun County, Va., father and author of "Parents of the World, Unite!" — told "Jesse Watters Primetime" parents should be able to take legal action against schools, claiming Democrats are lying about the legislation.

PRIOR: WE THE PARENTS FOLLOWED 12 RULES TO FIGHT AMERICA'S MOST NOTORIOUS SCHOOL BOARD

Prior keyed into remarks from House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who said "extreme MAGA-Republicans [are] trying to tell the parents of America how to educate their children, how to raise their children. Extreme MAGA-Republicans don't want the children of America to learn about the Holocaust."

"They are completely gaslighting parents with lies, and they think they're stupid," Prior said, as host Jesse Watters played a clip of Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, D-Texas, saying some on the right won't teach about slavery "as I fight against slavery today that still exists."

PARENTS' DREAM SCHOOL DISTRICT BECOMES WOKE NIGHTMARE

"I don't know where they're getting this. Look, I went to elementary school in the '80s and '90s. In fourth grade, we learned all about slavery. We learned about post-Reconstruction, Jim Crow, Plessy v. Ferguson — I mean, that's 25 years ago," Prior replied.

"There is no school in America that is saying slavery didn't happen, or Jim Crow didn't happen. They are completely gaslighting. That's all they do. What they do in school is they want to tell you that systemic racism still exists... [that] we need to look at people based on the color of their skin and their cultural identities."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior concluded that the Parents Bill of Rights is a good "first step," while warning parents must still remain vigilant about their children's schooling.

"If a parent wants to see the curriculum, the school says, 'No, you don't get to see it,' or, 'No, you don't get to opt out of Transgender Awareness Day,' parents need to be able to take their schools to court," he said.

"I don't think the Republicans can take their foot off the gas. I think they need to keep pushing."