Virginia police are searching for a man who brought his parrot companions along while he allegedly robbed a victim at knifepoint inside McDonald's.

The man, described by police as a "bird bandit," entered the restaurant on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday with two parrots on the brim of his cowboy hat and a third on his shoulder, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

The suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the victim and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Fairfax County police described the suspect as a Hispanic tattooed man between the ages of 28 and 32. He is wanted for strong-arm robbery.

Surveillance footage captured inside a nearby convenience store showed the man wearing a black cowboy hat and a patterned shirt, with the three birds sitting on his hat and shoulder.

He fled the area in a blue Ford SUV, police said.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect.