A viral video of a man peeling a banana and tossing the peel before he places it in a produce bag and sets it on a self-checkout kiosk scale has sparked a conversation on TikTok.

The eight-second clip was uploaded in late May by an account called "Saving for Boba," which is run by Australian content creators Mason and Mai, who live on the Oceania county’s Gold Coast, has garnered nearly 850,000 views on the video-sharing app.

"How my frugal boyfriend saves money on his bananas," the video’s onscreen text reads with an accompanying sad face emoji.

WOMAN'S CLEVER OLIVE GARDEN HACK REVEALS YOU CAN SAVE MONEY AND STAY FULL BY ORDERING THIS

The text is read aloud by TikTok’s text-to-speech feature, and the video is set to snippet of Usher singing an a cappella version of his hit song "U Got it Bad," a trending sound on the app, where the famous singer belts out multiple "no’s."

"The secondhand embarrassment tho," the video caption goes on.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mason and Mai for comment on whether one half of the duo legitimately removes peels from bananas as a cost-saving measure.

In their TikTok bio, the pair lists life hacks, reviews and comedy as their main focus.

The video has received over 22,200 likes, 6,450 shares, 890 comments and 780 saves, according to engagement data displayed under the post.

"Break up w him," the post’s top commenter wrote, which received over 12,000 likes.

WALMART SHOPPER URGES TIKTOK USERS TO 'CHECK YOUR RECEIPTS' AFTER SHE WAS CHARGED $150 FOR BANANAS

"Marry him," another TikTok user wrote.

Many of the commenters under the viral TikTok video seem to not be fans of the reported money-saving tactic.

"That’s not frugal, that’s a Penny pincher," one user wrote.

CHICK-FIL-A 'BUDGET' COMBO HACK GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK: 'YOU'RE GETTING RIPPED OFF'

"Tell him to just weigh it without the bag too at this point," another user wrote.

"That would be illegal," another user added.

"Someone had to haul the whole thing with the skin on," another user wrote. "So that's what you pay for!"

"I don’t think I’ve ever spent more than 2 dollars on bananas," one user commented.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Multiple TikTok users also pointed out that banana peels are "actually edible."

Supporters of the unorthodox peel-removal method appear to be few and far between, but some shared their benevolent thoughts in the comments section.

"The peel accounts for 31 to 33% of the total weight of the banana," one TikTok user wrote. "So bro is getting 33% off"

"[Not going to lie,] I thought about this," another user admitted.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Dude will have more money than all of us," one commenter argued. "Very smart man."