Oliver Anthony's viral hit "Rich Men North of Richmond" was invoked during the first question of Wednesday’s Republican primary debate, marking a significant cultural moment that onlookers believe proves "how meaningful the song is" to millions of Americans.

"I think country music has always been at the heart of American culture and understanding of the times we've been in, but there's something special and different about ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’" comedian and radio host Tim Young told Fox News Digital.

"It's a special song, more like an anthem, that highlights the significant divide between representatives of our government and common man -- and its record-breaking rise on the charts should be a wake-up call for any elected official," he added. "So, it would make sense that it was in the first question, and that many of the people on that stage probably truly don't understand its meaning."

The debate kicked off with co-moderator Martha MacCallum asking about the song that has taken America by storm in recent weeks.

"As we sit here tonight, the No. 1 song on the Billboard chart is called ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’ It is by a singer from Farmville, Virginia, named Oliver Anthony. His lyrics speak of alienation, a deep frustration with the state of government and of this country," MacCallum said.

"Washington D.C. is about 100 miles north of Richmond," she continued. "Why is this song striking such a nerve in this country right now?"

Responding to the question, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said America "cannot succeed when the Congress spends trillions and trillions of dollars" and that those "rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said "it was a brilliant question" from MacCallum to kick off the debate.

"This is a runaway No. 1 hit and therefore is completely relevant and made for this debate moment in terms of the overall theme that is resonating with so many Americans right now. The economy is the runaway top issue going into this election," Concha said. "And there's a reason why President Biden is polling vastly underwater in terms of handling of the economy, and specifically inflation, that serves as a cruel tax on every American."

"What's Killing America" author Jason Rantz agrees and feels it is a "cultural sensation and as relevant of a song as you’ll ever hear."

"Martha framing her first question around the song was an indication of just how important this song is – that every candidate was familiar shows you how meaningful the song is to millions of Americans. Not only was the question an important moment for pop culture, it was a brilliant way to allow candidates seem more relatable and the debate more accessible to the public. They reacted to a song the whole country is talking about," Rantz told Fox News Digital.

The "Rich Men North of Richmond" video, posted on August 8, has already reached over 37 million views on YouTube. It has made headlines across the political spectrum and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs. It has been streamed over 17 million times since it went viral online in recent weeks.

The video's description said the intent behind the song was to "give hope to the working class and your average hardworking young man who may have lost hope in the grind of trying to get by" and it indeed has become widely viewed as a blue-collar anthem across the United States.

Writer Kyle "Trigger" Coroneos, who founded Saving Country Music in 2008 to help promote independent musicians, feels the greatest art and music is always a reflection of its time.

"Oliver Anthony is reflecting the widespread frustration at the dysfunction of government and its lack of true representation in a way that is resonating throughout society, all the way up to affecting the election process itself," Coroneos told Fox News Digital.

"It’s like Dylan in 1964. The set of grievances is slightly different, but in some ways eerily the same: speaking out against war, power, and the effort to control people," he added. "People are fed up, and looking for people to put voice to their concerns, in politics, and in music."

Anthony’s manager did not respond to a request for comment.

Anthony, the red-bearded, high school dropout who filmed the video on his Virginia farmland alongside his dogs, has described himself on Facebook as "just some idiot and his guitar" who couldn't have imagined he'd become so well-known. His real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford; Oliver Anthony was his grandfather and "Oliver Anthony Music" is a tribute to him and his Applachia community.

Fox News’ Houston Keene, David Rutz and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

