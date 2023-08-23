Country music sensation Oliver Anthony released a new video for his song, "I Want To Go Home," on Tuesday.

Anthony, a red-bearded Virginia farmer and musician, and dog owner, rose from relative obscurity to ranking #1 on Billboard Hot 100 for a song he recorded in the American wilderness, "Rich Men North of Richmond."

Anthony’s new single is already closing in on nearly one million views on YouTube alone, as the singer is estimated to be making around "$40,000 a day from sales and streams of his music, according to the trade journal Hits." Last week, Anthony said he had "brushed off" $8 million offers from "people in the music industry."

The song tells of Anthony’s worries living "on the brink of the next world war."

"Well, if it won't for my old dogs and the good Lord / They'd have me strung up in the psych ward / 'Cause every day livin' in this new world / Is one too many days to me."

The singer has become an internet and music sensation almost overnight, producing reaction videos to his songs and winning praise online from fans.

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham pointed out that Anthony, a brand-new name in the music industry, was even beating out pop icon Taylor Swift for popularity.

"He just eclipsed Taylor Swift to have the Number 1 song in America," Ingraham wrote. "Three weeks ago no one knew who he was. Meteoric rise & unwoke, so the Left is attacking him."

Author Michael Shellenberger bashed "mainstream journalists" for criticizing Anthony’s song.

"Mainstream journalists say there's nothing authentic about Oliver Anthony and his hit song, ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond,’" Shellenberger wrote. "In truth, there's nothing authentic about mainstream journalists. They spread propaganda, demand censorship, and smear everyone they disagree with as racists[.]"

Anthony’s music has received attacks from media outlets missing the mark on American wealth inequalities.

"Rich Men North of Richmond represents the poor but lets the wealthy off the hook," The Guardian’s Kenan Malik wrote.

The singer did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

