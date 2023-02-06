Ben Affleck may have looked the picture of wedded bliss when he married his old flame Jennifer Lopez, but he looked downright "miserable" at Sunday night's Grammys, several fans observed.

A viral clip of Affleck and Lopez at the Grammys on Twitter showed the actor appearing to be exhausted and out of sorts.

"However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," Spencer Althouse, the deputy editorial director for BuzzFeed News, tweeted with an embed of the video.

Several viewers made the same observation.

"Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall," one account tweeted, with another picture of Affleck looking glum.

"Looking for the exit," one person replied.

The popular podcast Chicks in the Office encouraged someone to "check" on Affleck, accompanied by a clip of the actor in a different point in the show looking just as lost.

But some jumped to Affleck's defense, suggesting that music and dance just isn't his thing and he was simply there to support his wife. Others argued he was in the same plight as many other married men.

"People are so weird," one user said. "Ben is there to support her, being there is clearly not something he’s familiar with, he doesn’t do music & not everyone likes to dance. That doesn’t mean he’s miserable. Not everyone likes to be around a lot of ppl but he’s there for her."

"Ben is every spouse who is dragged to their partner’s work event, forced to interact, but secretly bored to tears and not allowed to leave early," another said.

"Ben Affleck giving off big ‘Only sober guy at a wedding where you know nobody other than your wife’ vibes," another person tweeted.

Affleck has made no secret of his love for Dunkin Donuts, so some of his fans urged him to go get some caffeine.

Affleck's demeanor didn't escape the notice of some entertainment outlets, either.

"Why did Bennifer look so miserable at the Grammys," asked a headline from Canadian entertainment talk show Etalk.

"Ben Affleck, looking miserable at the Grammys, becomes a meme yet again," the Boston Globe wrote.

Other some fans tweeted pictures of Affleck smiling and having a good time next to his bride, trying to put the "miserable" rumors to rest.

Lopez presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles at the Sunday night ceremony. While the now 53-year-old singer and Affleck dated in the early 2000s, they had broken up for years and went on to each have a string of long term relationships, including Affleck's marriage to actress Jennifer Garner and Lopez's broken engagement to former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. However, to the delight of "Bennifer" fans, Affleck and Lopez reunited in 2021 and got married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in 2022.