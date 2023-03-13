"The View" hosts erupted on Monday over the apparent feud between Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as co-host Ana Navarro said she doesn't know "what the hell is wrong with Democrats."

"I don’t know what the hell is wrong with Democrats. Listen, here’s the bottom line, Joe Biden is going to be your nominee. Stop talking about how old he is and Kamala Harris is going to be your vice president. So stop fretting. Stop wringing your hands and get behind your ticket. Because on the other side the alternative is Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. So you tell me what you prefer. I love this. I love that they – they said in the story – I don’t know if it’s true, that madam vice president is not responding to the calls from Senator Warren. Good. If they’re going to be doing this, don’t show up to fundraise for them. Don’t show up to campaign for them. Don't pick up their phone calls. Get with the program," Navarro said.

Harris reportedly won't return Warren's phone calls after the senator stopped short of endorsing Harris as President Biden's vice president should he run for re-election in 2024. It was the latest partisan screed from Navarro, who continues to identify as a Republican even though she is one of the Democratic Party's most passionate media cheerleaders.

Warren has called Harris twice to apologize for her comments, according to CNN, but the vice president has not returned her calls.

Warren was asked during a Boston Public Radio interview if she believed Harris should be Biden's running mate in 2024.

"I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," she responded. "I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she was struck by the "lack of accomplishments" in Harris' "policy portfolio."

"I’m surprised there’s concern. I think it has a lot to do with that she’s a Black woman. Black women get everything done," co-host Sunny Hostin said.

Farah Griffin asked Hostin to elaborate on what Harris has specifically done.

"Where shall I start?" Hostin said, noting that she was in the Senate, was an attorney general and now holds the office of vice president. "The Inflation Reduction Act, she was the face of the Roe v. Wade [response]."

Hostin also clapped back and asked Farah Griffin what former vice president Mike Pence did; Farah Griffin was one of Pence's top aides during her tenure in the Trump White House.

"I'd like to ask you, what did Pence do? What did Pence do? Except put his lips firmly on the butt of Donald Trump and still is fighting a subpoena to testify against Trump," she continued.

Reports from the New York Times, the Washington Post and Politico have revealed that Democrats are frustrated with Harris.

Democratic fundraiser John Morgan told the Times in February that her weakness as vice president will be "one of the most hard-hitting arguments against Biden."

"I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies," he said.