"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin suggested, Wednesday, that Republican leaders were intentionally "lowering their intellect" in order to "attract people that don't have the analytical skills that they need," and said, "Shame on them." Co-host Joy Behar, meanwhile, attacked those in the GOP who "enable the stupidity."

"Isn't it sad you have these people that know better that are clearly educated, are smarter, we know this. Yet, they are lowering their intellect in a sense to, I guess, attract people that don’t have the analytical skills that they need. That don’t have those developed and are just taking in whatever they’re saying. They’re not challenging it. They’re not looking at the sources. I think shame on them for doing that, for taking advantage of people," Hostin claimed.

"Why not tell the truth? Why not put forth the platform so that we can as Americans regardless of education, regardless of background make the right decisions for ourselves, but instead I think that they rely on the fact that our educational system is a mess, that they’re pulling books off of shelves. It’s almost as if they want a permanent underclass. I just can’t abide by that," she continued.

The hosts were discussing Liz Cheney, who said on Monday that the country is "electing idiots."

"What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots," Cheney said. "And so I don’t look at it through the lens of like, you know, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do. I look at it through the lens of how do we elect serious people and I think electing serious people can’t be partisan."

Behar said it had to do with a need for power, in addition to "stupidity."

She suggested it began with Dan Quayle and claimed George H.W. Bush chose him as his vice president because he's "good-looking."

"That started the whole thing, the unraveling of brains in the political world and then John McCain, who knew better, put Sarah Palin in there. These are people who enable the stupidity, I blame them more than I do the stupid ones that she’s talking about," Behar said.

"So it’s not just stupidity, it’s also craven indifference and this kind of unbridled need for power and hold on to their jobs. Which is what you’re talking about too, and it’s money in politics that they take that out you don’t have those things," she continued.

Hostin once compared Republican women voting for GOP candidates to "roaches voting for raid."

"What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican," Hostin said in November 2022, appearing to refer to surveys showing White women backing Republicans in 2022. "It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid [roach spray], right?"

She also said during an episode of "The View" in 2022 that Black Republicans were an "oxymoron."

"I feel like it's an oxymoron, a Black Republican," Hostin said. "I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."