"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin was brutally mocked this week after admitting that she hasn’t gone to a grocery store in three years because of her fear of the COVID-19 virus.

Despite there being virtually no public pandemic protocols still in place three years after the spread of the coronavirus, Hostin claimed she still does not grocery shop in public.

She did mention that the convenience of online grocery shopping and delivery adds to her incentive of staying home.

Twitter users found her admission ridiculous and savagely mocked the lawyer and TV talk show co-host on social media for it.

Hostin’s comments came during the Wednesday episode of "The View" during a discussion about the online grocery shopping and delivery app "Instacart," which allows users to buy groceries from the comfort of their own homes and have them delivered to their doors.

After co-host Joy Behar mentioned she likes in-person grocery shopping, Hostin made her admission.

She said, "I don’t like a supermarket. I haven't been in a supermarket since COVID – for about three years. That's when I discovered Instacart. And I give them a big tip because they don't always pay their people well. And it’s – So, that’s been an issue I think for the company. But man, you can get toiletries, you can get fire logs, you know, those big Bounty towels you don't want to carry."

Hostin mentioned the fact as if it were a completely casual aspect of her life, though Twitter users found her still avoiding the grocery store because of the virus "hilarious."

That’s how independent journalist Glenn Greenwald described it. He tweeted, "Totally hilarious: this View host, @Sunny Hostin, says she hasn't been to a grocery store in 3 years due to COVID fears. Instead, she says, she uses a service that forces low-paid employees to go do her shopping for her, then praises herself because for giving them a big tip."

British commentator Paul Joseph Watson tweeted, "The View co-host Sunny Hostin says she hasn’t been to a supermarket for 3 years and gets minimum wage slaves to do her grocery shopping for her because she can’t be bothered to carry kitchen towels."

Veteran and conservative commentator James Bradley commented, "That’s called laziness."

Newsbusters News Analyst Kevin Tober tweeted at the co-host, "Sunny Hostin, please get help."

WMALDC radio executive producer Heather Hunter asked, "Didn't they have a COVID outbreak at THE VIEW last year?"

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, communications special advisor Steve Guest called Hostin, "Today's preeminent woke, out-out-touch Leftist."

Conservative columnist Avatan Kumar noted there are others who still avoid public spaces like Hostin, saying, "She isn’t alone. There [are] still nut cases who still incessantly sanitize their grocery bags. This laptop-Zoom-UberEats class has inflicted immense, and to some extent, irrevocable harm to our society."

The Federalist co-founder and CEO Sean Davis shared the video and remarked, "We handed our country over to incompetent, neurotic nutjobs."