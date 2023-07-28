A video captured the moment a leopard ran onto the set of a television show filmed in India, forcing the cast and crew to flee the area.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday in Mumbai during the filming of the soap opera "Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta."

Footage showed the leopard walking along ceiling beams as a rustling noise could be heard in the background.

"It is behind you, behind the door!" one person shouted during the video, according to Jam Press.

The clip has since gone viral with hundreds of thousands of views.

"There were more than 200 individuals on the set, someone could have died," Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the head of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, told Jam Press.

"Within the last 10 days, there have been three or four instances of this kind," he added.

Gupta also said "the government is not acting swiftly in this regard" and is "not taking strong measures against this."

There were no reported injuries.

The set where the incident happened borders a large forest, Jam Press reported.

Following the incident Wednesday, camera traps reportedly have been set up in hopes to track down the animal, it added.

In May, a man was seen on video sleeping in a garage in western India when a leopard snuck in and grabbed his pet dog.

Video of that incident showed the dog flailing as the leopard bit the dog by the neck and ran off.

The man, who appeared to be sleeping on top of a table, awakened from his sleep to see the leopard sprinting away.

In 2019, a leopard found its way into a residential area in northern India and attacked four people, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

Residents in the city of Jalandhar notified police when they saw the large cat inside a house. When forest officials arrived, they tried to tranquilize it, but it escaped over a wall and into the village, sending locals running for their lives.

The animal injured four people, including animal control officials, before being locked inside a second house.

Conservator Kuldip Kumar said the animal bit one forest ranger, and scratched two others who were attempting to catch it with a net. The leopard also injured a resident who was pelting rocks at it.