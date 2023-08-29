An Oklahoma mom took to social media to share a "cautionary tale" of her five-year-old son being let off at the wrong bus stop and wandering around the neighborhood in 105-degree heat.

A viral video from Kelly Mulholland’s TikTok account shows a clip of her son ringing the doorbell of a stranger’s home.

"Would you help me find my mommy?" the boy asks, choking back tears.

In a two-part explainer, Mulholland calls the ordeal her "literal worst nightmare." She accuses the bus driver of not following procedures and losing her son and her boyfriend’s five-year-old daughter on the first week back to school.

"The school bus driver did not check the tags on their backpack versus the stop that they got off on and did not even notice that they got off," Mulholland says in the video.

When she went to pick up her kids at the bus stop they were supposed to be dropped off at, the bus was an hour late and the kids were nowhere to be found. Mulholland said it was an older kid on the bus – not the driver – who told her that her kids had been dropped off at a previous stop.

Mulholland said the bus driver could not tell her where he dropped off the kids and didn’t even know the name of the street.

FLORIDA MOTHER KILLS 2 KIDS, HERSELF IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE AFTER LOSING CUSTODY BATTLE: SHERIFF

She said she went back to her car to tell her boyfriend what was happening. At that moment, a car pulled up and asked her if she was looking for two kids, she said. The driver explained that he had gotten a notification from his Ring security camera, showing two kids asking for help.

Mulholland said she drove to the driver’s house, but the kids were not there. They then enlisted the help of neighbors to find the children.

The kids were eventually found "a few houses down" from the owner of the Ring doorbell footage and about half a mile from the bus stop where they were dropped off. Mulholland said the temperature was approximately 105 degrees.

"Policies were not followed. Not only did [the bus driver] not check to make sure what stop they were supposed to get off at, he's also not supposed to let them off of the bus without a parent present," Mulholland said. "They will not be riding the bus for a very long time."

TEXAS KINDERGARTNER DROPPED OFF AT WRONG BUS STOP, RETURNED TO SCHOOL BY STRANGERS: MOTHER

Edmond Schools told Fox News Digital that its Transportation and Operations Departments have been in contact with Mulholland and the family.

Per the school's bus policy, younger students either have a wristband or a tag on their backpack identifying their bus to help make sure they get on the correct bus, a district spokesperson said.

"The drivers have also received updated printouts of which students get off at each stop and they have been reminded to individually check each student as they exit the bus," the spokesperson said.