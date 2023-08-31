A Brandon, Florida, 7-Eleven employee was violently attacked by an armed man Thursday morning, and authorities hope by releasing the surveillance footage, they can catch the culprit.

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the incident which took place at about 4:41 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 810 East Brandon Boulevard.

The suspect, a Black male wearing red shorts, white sneakers and a multicolored Reebok short-sleeve hoodie with a black long-sleeve shirt underneath, is seen on video walking into the convenience store before walking over to a shelf and grabbing a product.

FLORIDA WOMAN IN HOSPITAL GOWN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING AMBULANCE

He then walks over to the cashier, puts the product down on the counter, leans in to say something and walks behind the counter.

The surveillance footage then cuts to a camera pointing to the area behind the counter, and the suspect is seen walking up to the employee from behind and putting his hand on her throat.

The suspect then walks the woman to the cash register, while still choking her, until she opens it up.

VIDEO SHOWS JACKSONVILLE SHOOTER PUTTING ON TACTICAL VEST, STOPPED AT OTHER STORE BEFORE DOLLAR GENERAL ATTACK

At one point, as the suspect is taking the money out of the register, he places a box cutter that he held against the woman, on the counter. He forces the employee to open the second register, grabs the money, stashes it in his pocket, and a struggle ensues as the man continues assaulting her before walking out of the store.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was last seen running eastbound on East Brandon Boulevard.

"To watch this criminal forcefully take what he wants and attack an employee trying to make an honest living goes against everything we stand for as residents of Hillsborough County and as your Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We will find this violent offender and make sure the victim of this crime sees justice."

7-Eleven did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the incident.