Victoria and David Beckham have been together for over 20 years, but judging by their adorable Valentine's Day messages, their love is as strong as ever.

To celebrate the romantic holiday, both Victoria and David made Instagram posts dedicated to each other – complete with photos from the beginnings of their relationship.

In the photo David posted, he and Victoria sat at a table together, having dinner and looking happy. He doesn't reveal when the photo was taken, but they both look very young.

"Happy Valentines to my valentine," he wrote, adding a red rose emoji. "We love you."

He tagged Victoria as well as their three oldest children, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. He also made a hashtag to include their daughter, Harper, who doesn't have an Instagram account.

In his Instagram story, he shared another throwback photo from Victoria's Spice Girls days, playfully adding graphics that read "Girl Power" and "Spice Up Your Life."

Victoria also posted an older photo of the couple, one of them embracing on a boat.

"26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much," she wrote in the caption. She followed David's lead, tagging him and their children, adding a series of red heart emojis.

She also shared David's post on her Instagram story writing, "I love you sooooo much too!!!" The fashion designer then reposted her photos of them embracing adding the captions "Still my Valentine 26 years later," and "Today and every day. I love you so much."

The Beckhams are relatively private with it comes to their marriage, but this isn't the first time they've publicly acknowledged their love for one another.

In a 2019 appearance on "The View," Victoria gushed about David, calling him "the most wonderful husband and fantastic father and a real inspiration to all of us."

She added "I'm lucky to have him as my soulmate."

During another interview that same year, she referred to the start of their relationship as "love at first sight."