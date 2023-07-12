Vice President Kamala Harris' attempt to explain artificial intelligence (AI) to a group of labor and civil rights leaders on Wednesday instead became her latest word salad gaffe, something she's become increasingly known for during her time in the role.

"I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing," Harris said during the roundtable at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. "First of all it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it's about machine learning."

"And so, the machine is taught – and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine – and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process."

KAMALA HARRIS RIDICULED FOR ‘NONSENSE’ COMMENTS AT TRANSPORTATION ROUNDTABLE: ‘SHE CAN’T BE SERIOUS'

"So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people," she said.

Harris continued her wordy statement by discussing the need for "transparency" in the process of AI technology, and its impact on decision-making.

Her gaffe comes just one day after she was ridiculed for more "nonsense" comments during a roundtable discussion on transportation.

KAMALA HARRIS' ‘WORD SALADS’ DEFENDED ON ‘THE VIEW:’ LAWYERS ‘SPEAK IN THREES SO PEOPLE REMEMBER’

"This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go! It's that basic," she said in an obvious statement.

In April, she made more puzzling comments during a pro-abortion rally about the "importance of the moment."

"So I think it's very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future," Harris said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP