A dog originally from Vermont is now up for adoption in New Jersey after he was relocated last month.

Lionell is a two-year-old hound dog mix who is looking for a new home.

He is currently available for adoption at the St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey.

Lionell was transported to St. Hubert’s in July after intense rainstorms caused major flooding in Vermont.

The flash flooding in Vermont left impacts not seen since Hurricane Irene in 2011, according to the National Weather Service.

Windham County Humane Society in Brattleboro, Vermont, closely watched the nearby river — and was ready to evacuate its pets if necessary.

Eventually, the shelter decided to relocate the 15 cats and three dogs living at the shelter in preparation for the potential influx of misplaced animals from the flood.

Lionell ended up in New Jersey.

Since arriving there, Lionell has won the hearts of the staff members at St. Hubert’s.

St. Hubert’s told Fox New Digital that he is a "total love bug" who will always pick cuddles with humans over toys.

He really loves to snuggle and will happily lie in your lap — if you let him, the group said.

Lionell is known to enjoy being active.

He enjoys hiking and splashing around in the water.

St. Hubert’s said Lionell has lots of puppy energy, so the group suggests he'd be a good fit for an active person or family.

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center has a transport program with more than 90 other shelters; they regularly help those that might be struggling with overcrowding.

Interested in adopting Lionell or other animals from the shelter?

Visit St. Hubert’s website, sthuberts.org, for more information.

