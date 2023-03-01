A Venezuelan single-mother died on Sunday following a liposuction procedure at a clinic in a shopping center, according to reports.

UK-based news agency Jam Press reported that 31-year-old Ana Rosa Mavares Rivero of Venezuela underwent a laser liposuction procedure on Feb. 25, at a clinic in a shopping center.

Lipolaser is a procedure that utilizes a laser to remove fat, shape the body and reduce cellulite. The method of liposuction is considered to be less invasive and traumatic than the traditional form, which is a surgical procedure that utilizes suction to remove fat from areas like the abdomen, buttocks, hips, arms and neck.

The clinic Rivero visited for the Lipolaser procedure was in Cumaná, Sucre State, Venezuela, where she recently moved to.

During the evening hours after her visit to the clinic, Rivero fell ill and was having trouble breathing.

As the 31-year-old waited for an ambulance to arrive and take her to the hospital, she died.

Jam Press reported that a family member, Richard Medina, posted a video talking about the circumstances of Rivero’s death.

He said they were waiting for an ambulance to take her to the hospital at 2:45 a.m.

"I’m filming in Cumaná, and we can't get an ambulance," Medina said. "Ven911 doesn’t have oxygen so we can’t get out of here."

At 4 a.m., Rivero, a mother of two young children, had died.

Alexander Larrochele, the doctor who performed the Lipolaser on Rivero at the Marina Plaza Shopping Mall, is under investigation.

The Criminal and Forensic Scientific Investigation Corps, Jam Press added, is questioning Larrochele, which could take 45 days to complete.