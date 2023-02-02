An American vegan activist was arrested after she took her pet calf for a walk through Moscow's Red Square.

Alicia Day reportedly shouted the slogan "Animals are not food" in the capital’s central square where "public events are prohibited," the Russian News Agency TASS reported. Day pled guilty even though she claims she did not pursue any political purposes.

She was sentenced to 13 days of "administrative arrest" for disobeying police orders and was fined 20,000 rubles, or $285, for obstructing pedestrians in an unauthorized protest while she walked her pet calf along the Russian landmark, Reuters reported.

Day, who entered Russia on January 21 on a tourist visa, reportedly bought the calf online to save it from slaughter. She told TASS that she also has seven piglets and two other calves at her shelter.

"I bought it so they wouldn't eat it later," Day told TASS. "And I wanted to show him the capital, it's very beautiful."

TASS reported that in 2022, Day lived in Warsaw, Poland where she has a pet lamb.

In 2019, Day rescued a pig she named Jixy Pixy from slaughter in western England and brought it to London, where she would take it to restaurants and for walks around town.

Day was forced to hand the pig over to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after her landlord discovered she was keeping it in her small apartment, Daily Mail reported in 2019.

Day reportedly carried out a nationwide search for the pig and issued an appeal on Instagram, the Daily Mail reported. She also said she was going to hire a private detective to locate the pig.

"This isn't over until the day I die," Day reportedly said of the missing pig.