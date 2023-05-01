A new poll found that nearly three-quarters of Americans believe the media is increasing polarization in the U.S. and that only 16% of adults have a "great deal" of trust and confidence in the news media.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights survey found that 74% of overall adults believed the news media was increasing the political divide in this country.

"Is the news media doing more to increase political divisions in the United States, decrease political divisions, or does it not have any impact?" the poll asked adults 18 years or older.

Nearly three-quarters responded with "increase/ a lot," 18% said the media had "no impact" and 6% responded with "decrease/ a little."

The survey also found that just 16% of Americans have a "great deal" of trust in the news media. Nearly 40% said they have a "moderate amount" of trust and 45% said they had "a little/ none."

A Gallup/Knight Foundation poll from 2020 found that 86% of Americans believed media outlets lean one way or another politically and 49% said there was "a great deal" of bias.

The AP-NORC survey also showed that most American adults see "major problems with the news media."

Seventy-one percent of American adults said "news stories that mostly create conflict rather than help address it" were a "major problem."

Democrats are more likely to trust the news, according to the poll's findings, as 27% said they had a great deal of confidence in news media and 47% said they had a "moderate amount."

Only 8% of Republicans said they had a great deal of confidence in the news media and 32% responded saying they had a "moderate amount" of confidence.

A Gallup/Knight foundation poll from earlier this year found that only 25% of Americans agreed with the statement that national news organizations do not intend to mislead the public. Fifty-two percent of Americans said they disagreed with the statement, according to the poll.

"That was pretty striking for us," Sarah Fioroni, a consultant for Gallup, told the Associated Press in February.