Raquel Leviss revealed cuts and bruises on her face in a temporary restraining order filing that was approved this week, alleging that "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Scheana Shay attacked her.

Leviss, 28, alleged Shay, 37, pushed her against a brick wall and punched her in the face in New York on March 2 around 1:30 in the morning, causing injuries to the back of her head and her left eye, according to court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by Fox News Digital. A hearing is scheduled for March 29.

"Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend," Leviss added in her description of the alleged attack.

The reality star recently admitted that she had been having an affair with cast member Tom Sandoval, 39. Sandoval was cheating on his partner of nine years, fellow co-star Ariana Madix, 37, who is one of Shay's close friends. Madix reportedly found out about the affair after finding explicit texts.

In a public apology on her Instagram on Wednesday, Leviss wrote in part, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

She mentioned Shay’s alleged assault in the apology, writing, "Although I choose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated."

She further indicated in the court filing that Shay’s alleged attack left her with a black eye and a cut to her left eyebrow, blurred vision and swelling to her left eye.

Leviss requests that Shay stay 100 yards away from her, her home and her "job or workplace," which would presumably be the show, although she says in the filing it wouldn’t affect Shay’s ability to go to her work.

She also included a document from a North Hollywood Urgent Care she went to on March 4 and three photos in the filing that showed her black eye, swelling and cut above her eye.

Leviss also referenced a screenshot of one of Shay's Instagram posts, which featured a photo of her with Madix. It had the caption "Always got your back! #TeamAriana" along with the punch emoji, which was circled.

Madix and Sandoval have both been a part of the "Vanderpump Rules" TV show since the early seasons. It's unknown when the two first began dating, but the former couple first confirmed their relationship during the season 2 reunion in 2014.

Madix and Sandoval have been together since then and lived together before calling it quits over the cheating scandal.

A source told Fox News Digital the two are currently still living together in the same house for the time being.

A rep for Shay did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

