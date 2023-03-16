Ariana Madix is not a woman left scorned.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star broke her silence after news broke that her boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval cheated on her with co-star Raquel Leviss.

"Hi. Where to begin," she wrote to her Instagram.

"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks. When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," she continued.

"However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added.

"I am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run. Love, Ariana."

Friends of Madix flocked to the comment section to show their continued support of the 37-year-old.

Sheana Shay wrote "THERE SHE IS," while Kristen Doute told her "I love you babycakes. You are slaying life & your support squad is here for your trustfall. Watch out world : she back."

Leviss' ex-fiance James Kennedy commented a series of emojis including the fire symbol, clapping hands, and praise symbol.

Earlier this month, multiple outlets reported that Madix and Sandoval split after Madix learned her boyfriend was cheating on her. While watching Sandoval perform with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Madix is said to have discovered inappropriate messages between Sandoval and Leviss on her then-boyfriend's phone, per People.

In the aftermath, both Sandoval and Leviss have issued several statements, expressing their remorse for hurting Madix.

After initially asking fans to redirect their anger away from his business partners to him, Sandoval eventually apologized to Madix, writing, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he wrote in an Instagram statement.

"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," he continued.

Leviss offered a similar message, sharing in her own Instagram post, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

In an additional post, Leviss hinted that things between her and Sandoval were complicated.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," Leviss added. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

"Vanderpump Rules" 10th season is currently airing on Bravo.