"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay was spotted at one of the hottest music festivals under the sun, Coachella, regardless of a restraining order against her.

Shay appeared to not have a care in the world as she flaunted her toned physique in a two-piece white bikini ensemble. She donned a fishnet skirt and her bikini top had tassels, while she wore matching white platform heels.

She was joined by her co-stars Ariana Madix and husband Brock Davies for day one of the music festival.

Shay’s appearance comes one month after her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss revealed cuts and bruises on her face in a temporary restraining order filing against the reality television star.

Leviss, 28, alleged Shay, 37, pushed her against a brick wall and punched her in the face in New York on March 2 around 1:30 in the morning, causing injuries to the back of her head and her left eye, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend," Leviss added in her description of the alleged attack.

The reality star recently admitted that she had been having an affair with cast member Tom Sandoval, 39. Sandoval was cheating on his partner of nine years, fellow co-star Madix, 37, who is one of Shay's close friends. Madix reportedly found out about the affair after finding explicit texts.

A judge dismissed Leviss’ temporary restraining order against Shay after Leviss did not appear in court for a hearing, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, Madix also appeared carefree from the drama as she stunned in a risqué tie-dye crop top for Coachella. She completed her outfit with ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Since the controversial drama unfolded, Sandoval issued a statement regarding the love triangle he was in the middle of.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he wrote in an Instagram statement in March.

