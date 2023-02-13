Her pants were made for walking! Freshly divorced Valerie Bertinelli is taking pride in wearing a specific pair of pants which she was previously "mercilessly mocked" for donning.

In a candid revelation to her Instagram Story, the "One Day at a Time" actress told her followers while on a walk, "I'm giggling because I had a small hidden bruise that was activated today," referencing endured trauma.

"You can probably hear them ‘cause my pants are rubbing together and it makes this particular sound," she said of the slight noise.

"It’s these particular pants. And I stopped wearing them because I was told, I was mercilessly mocked, you know, ‘I'm too lazy to do anything about it, they wouldn't rub together if you ….' Anyway, it doesn't matter now because it's in the past."

VALERIE BERTINELLI IS 'OFFICIALY F---ING' DIVORCED FROM TOM VITALE: 'IT'S FINALLY OVER'

"Hidden bruises are something that emotional, verbal, mental abuse do to you that people can't see. But we kind of deal with, every day, when they're activated," she shared of this specific moment.

"I'm so grateful that the work that I'm doing on healing is working. So it's making me giggle now. I put these pants away forever, I even changed the way I walked in them. So now, I can wear them, hear that sound, and that's the sound of freedom, to me," she gleefully explained.

While Bertinelli did not name the person who "mercilessly mocked" her, she has been candid in the past about her previous relationship with ex-husband Tom Vitale, and has shared her excitement since divorcing him.

Bertinelli has also discussed being called "fat and lazy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In her video, she said she was hesitant to share this story because some of her followers would tell her "Oh my god, let go of it. Move on."

In response to that, she said "This is called moving on. This is called healing."

"And to all of you that can identify with this and feel seen: welcome. I'm just another part of your tribe," she told listeners.

Bertinelli recently revealed that because of Dry January, where she chose not to drink any alcohol, she can not only fit into jeans that were once too tight, but is also ready to drop a pant size.