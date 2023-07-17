Valerie Bertinelli is responding to a social media user who commented on her appearance.

In videos shared to Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, a social media user wrote, "The Botox looks great." Bertinelli did not take that as a nice comment and dedicated a video to share her experience getting Botox.

"I know you didn’t mean that as a compliment, but let’s talk about it, shall we?" Bertinelli began the candid video. "I have tried Botox."

She continued, "I’m going to try to find a picture of why I hated it." Bertinelli proceeded to pull up a photo of her from six years ago.

"As you can see from that picture, it doesn’t look like me," she continued. "It sort of like changed the shape of my eyebrows. And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes. They’ve always annoyed me. I’ve always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don’t have 'em. Never going to get 'em. So, just live with it."

The Food Network star added that she hasn't consumed alcohol "basically this whole year," because she thought it was making her eyes puffy. "I still have puffy eyes," Bertinelli clarified.

The "Hot in Cleveland" actress then got into the whole purpose behind her making a video to reply to a single comment.

"This is why I wanted to talk about your comment," Bertinelli said. "Because you’re trying to shame me, and you’re a woman. Like, what made you go out of your way to try to shame me? And I’m not the first person to try to be shamed on TikTok or Instagram or any place.

"So, we’re women. We have to stick together, OK? Don’t shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin’ crazy world, OK?"

She continued, "Some people can do Botox, it looks amazing on them. I am not one of them, unfortunately, or I would’ve kept doing it. But thankfully, it faded. I couldn’t wait for it to fade."

Bertinelli added that in her TikTok video, she was using a filter that blurred her skin a bit. Removing the filter, she said, "It kind of softens everything, including my undereye circles. I get good sleep, I get bad sleep."

She said that she has taken to supplements, including magnesium and melatonin, to help promote a good night's rest. Despite sleeping well the night before her video, Bertinelli still said that she woke up with dark circles under her eyes.

"Genetics!" Bertinelli explained. "So, let’s not shame people. We’re all in this together!"

In the caption of her post, Bertinelli also emphasized to not "shame the commentor": "Let's all just talk about it and BE KIND."