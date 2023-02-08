Instead of standard store-bought chocolate truffles this Valentine's Day, how about a homemade chocolate bark to capture the day of love?

In honor of the romantic holiday, Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo of Long Island, New York, is offering a Valentine’s Day bark recipe, which she shared to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Gonzalez Mayo, 25, a lifestyle blogger and content creator who runs the "Style It with Trix" fashion blog, made an easy-to-follow chocolate bark tutorial for her 239,000-plus Instagram followers.

"I’m definitely not a professional baker, but this Valentine’s Day bark could definitely fool people into thinking I am," Gonzalez Mayo told Fox News Digital. "When it comes to Valentine’s Day dessert recipes, it doesn’t get easier than this one."

"It takes minutes to whip up and is always a hit for the kids and even the adults," she continued.

In her viral video, Gonzalez Mayo made her Valentine’s Day bark with melted white chocolate chips, which she poured on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Gonzalez Mayo spread the melted confection and topped it with festive white sprinkles, pink and red M&Ms, sweetheart candies and pretzels in the shape of an X and O.

The toppings were added before the melted chocolate had a chance to cool down and harden.

Gonzalez Mayo recommends refrigerating Valentine’s Day bark for a half hour before serving.

"Such an easy recipe but it always looks so fancy," Gonzalez Mayo said in her Instagram video tutorial.

The video has been viewed more than 163,000 times on the popular photo-sharing app.

Instagram users who have commented under Gonzalez Mayo’s post have responded positively to the Valentine’s Day bark recipe.

"This looks delicious," one user wrote.

"Love the recipe," another user shared.

"Aww so cute," a user wrote and noted that the recipe could also work for people who will be spending Valentine's Day alone.

Several other Instagram users shared that they think the holiday-themed chocolate bark recipe looked "yummy."