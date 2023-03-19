Utah State cheerleader Ashlyn Whimpey took her team’s loss in stride on Friday as she became the face of one of the most viral moments on social media during the NCAA men's college basketball tournament.

The Aggies were bounced from the first round of the tournament after a 76-65 loss to Missouri. Whimpey was caught on the broadcast shedding a few tears for her team as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Whimpey posted a video showing some of the tweets about her moment on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

On TikTok, she wrote, "Now I’m a meme."

On Instagram, she added, "going out with a bang #marchsadness."

Whimpey also received support from Aggies player Sean Bairstow on Instagram after her moment went viral, according the New York Post.

"As supportive as they come, congrats on such a successful 20 years of cheer @ashwhimp," he wrote as he wrapped his fourth season with the Aggies.

Whimpey responded: "The best season cheering for my boy! So proud of you @seanbairstow2."

The two are reportedly dating.

The Tigers advanced to play the 15th-seeded Princeton Tigers in the second round of the South Region, following the latter's stunning upset victory over No. 2 seed Arizona. Princeton would lead another upset against Missouri on Saturday.

Utah State dropped its last 10 tournament games since beating Ohio State in the first round in 2001.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.