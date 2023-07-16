A member of the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) is facing an investigation following social media posts that were critical of gender, sexual and political materials in schools over the last few weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, USBE released a statement indirectly condemning Natalie Cline, a board member since 2020. While the statement did not refer to Cline by name, it specifically highlighted "social media statements" that targeted schools for being "complicit" in "grooming" children.

"The Utah State Board of Education (USBE) firmly believes that children must be protected from inappropriate sexual material in the school setting. USBE leadership strongly disapproves of recent social media statements by one board member that schools are ‘complicit in the grooming of children for sex trafficking’ and ‘brainwashing them into queer, gender bending ideologies,’" the statement read.

"Such an allegation against schools generally is inflammatory, divisive and unfair to Utah’s teachers, who put Utah’s students first every day and interfere with efforts to provide thoughtful solutions to difficult issues. We also condemn any harassment or discrimination against teachers or students on the basis of sexual orientation as provided by Utah law," the statement continued. "USBE applauds the diligent and indispensable efforts of Utah teachers, parents and education leaders to serve and protect our students and to create environments conducive to learning. We will continue to support them in this critical work."

The statement appeared to reference a post made to Cline’s Facebook account with the same accusations. In another post, she claimed that the Board passed a $4.5 million grant to push "woke" taxpayer-funded books onto children, a claim that has received complaints from teachers.

Cline also faces an investigation in part due to a presentation at a school board meeting last month when she criticized the ways schools have weaponized Title IX to push an LGBT agenda. Her presentation received several complaints as well as claims that Cline had discriminated against LGBT staff members and possibly violated board bylines.

USBE previously threatened to censure Cline for her comments in 2021. In a series of social media posts, Cline wrote "Time to get out our muskets" in response to an LDS church apostle criticizing Brigham Young University for failing to defend the "doctrine" of marriage.

She has also made comments labeling Black Lives Matter as "indoctrination" and referring to LGBT students as "gender-confused." These posts led to a petition made by community members to force her off the school board.

While Cline could face discipline for her posts, the board remained unclear as to what action can be taken. Members have suggested that her social media posts could be a part of the Board’s agenda in August.

Neither Cline nor USBE responded for a comment.