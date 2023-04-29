A rescue dog is looking for his forever home after being up for adoption for over two years.

Leo is a 4-year-old male in Salt Lake City at the Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats around the country.

A smaller dog, Leo is believed to be a terrier-shepherd mix.

He was rescued in Colorado in 2020.

At that time, he was untrained and afraid of being in a crate.

Now, Leo is in need of a loving home.

He is quite the wiggly boy and is looking for a place where he can feel safe with a new family, Best Friends Animal Society shared.

Leo tends to be anxious when he first meets people, but quickly will become a best friend, the group noted.

Leo will stay by your side, the organization also said, whether that’s watching a movie, going for a hike or just hanging out.

Leo loves a head scratch and a good snuggle session, it added. It also reported that Leo will fit best in a home without other pets or older children — and would make a great home office companion.

Leo’s adoption fee is also waived, thanks to a donation by a local company.

Best Friends is a part of an Adopt Local month-long challenge, in which shelters throughout the state are encouraging people interested in a new pet to adopt from local shelters.

Best Friends Animal Society's executive director, Michelle Dosson, said the initiative aims to help shelters in the community ahead of Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet Day on April 30.

"We are urging people of the great state of Utah to step up and save lives," she said in a media statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"There are so many shelters in your community who need your help … We are asking that you adopt and adopt locally," she also said.

Best Friends Animal Society was founded in 1984.

It hopes to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

For more information on adopting Leo, email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org.

