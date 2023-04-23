Abeona, an 8-year-old cat living at the Best Friends Animal Society's shelter in Salt Lake City, Utah, is in need of a loving home where she can receive chin and ear scratches — on her terms.

The female dilute calico/tortoiseshell medium-haired cat came to Best Friends from another animal shelter in Utah back in March.

"This confident, chill kitty likes soft pillows and blankets to rest her head," Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

While she "loves chin and ear scratches," she does not like "coddling or being smothered with kisses," said the shelter.

The cat knows how to express her limits.

"She will politely push your hand away if she's had enough petting," said the shelter.

While not the most hands-on kitty, Abeona is still able to show affection in her own way.

"Abeona loves to ‘boop’ your nose to greet you and rubs her head on you to show her love," said the shelter.

"When it's time for food, Abeona will meow to show her excitement," it also noted, adding that she can be "very vocal."

Additionally, Abeona loves to play.

"Her favorite toys are strings and play mice, which keep this beauty in tiptop shape," said the shelter.

Anyone interested in Abeona should email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org — and be sure to mention Abeona by name.

Many other cats and dogs are available for adoption through Best Friends in Salt Lake City.

Best Friends Animal Society charges an adoption fee of $25 for cats and $90 for kittens younger than six months — but adoption fees are waived for the longest-stay animals, said the shelter's website.

