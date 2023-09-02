Candy Corn, a seven-year-old shorthair male tabby living in Salt Lake City, is hoping that the perfect forever home is out there that can handle his special medical needs.

This "sweet gentleman" has been a resident at the Best Friends Animal Society's shelter since January 2022, the organization told Fox News Digital.

He has seizures, and takes medication three times a day. Yet "he doesn't mind taking his meds if he gets a yummy treat afterward," said the shelter.

CALIFORNIA DOG NAMED PLATINUM, A SILVER CHIHUAHUA, HAS HAD A TOUGH ROAD, NEEDS A FOREVER HOME

Candy Corn "loves hanging out with his foster parents and foster siblings, specifically other cats," the group added.

"As long as he gets some time to adjust, he does very well with new feline friends," said the Best Friends Animal Society.

While the idea of a cat in need of three-times-a day medication "might seem intimidating," the costs of the medication are about $100 for a three-month supply, said the shelter.

Candy Corn is "patient with new people learning how to give him his medications," the group added.

UTAH KITTENS ROMULUS AND REMUS SEEK A LOVING NEW HOME TOGETHER

"He would love the opportunity to meet a family that would appreciate his unique needs and loving attitude," said the shelter.

Anyone who is interested in bringing some "Candy Corn" into their home ahead of Halloween should email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org. Be sure to mention "Candy Corn" by name.

The Best Friends Animal Society, originally founded in 1984 in Utah, has since expanded to shelters around the country.

"In addition to being the leading voice behind no-kill, Best Friends is recognized as a leader in all aspects of animal care and rescue, with practices and innovations that are leading the way in animal care nationwide," says the organization's website.

ORANGE TABBY, AN 'INCREDIBLE SINGLE DAD,' AND HIS TWO KITTENS SEEK HOME TOGETHER IN TEXAS

Cats in particular are at risk of being euthanized at "kill shelters," due to overpopulation.

"While dogs and cats entered shelters at about an equal rate, cats made up 55% of the killing, and dogs were 45%," according to the Best Friends Animal Society.

"Cats remain the most vulnerable in shelters, especially during ‘kitten season,’ the summer months when cats reproduce and kittens flood shelters."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Earlier this year, the Best Friends Animal Society found that 57% of shelters in the United States are "no-kill," which was a substantial increase from 24% in 2016.

A shelter is considered "no-kill" if it has a save rate of over 90%. About 10% of pets who enter shelters may need human euthanasia due to behavorial or medical problems, according to Best Friends.

Best Friends has a goal of making the United States "no-kill" by 2025.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: California senior dogs are ‘strongly bonded’ and up for adoption: Meet Rock and Roll

And click here for other Fox News Digital Adoptable Pets stories.