A teeny-tiny orange kitten named Tater Tot who has special needs is gaining attention online from people who appear to find the feline to be adorable.

Ash Houghton, the foster mother of Tater Tot, told Fox News Digital that she's surprised by how popular he's become, and that she hopes people will open to adopting pets with disabilities.

"One of our volunteers reached out after her neighbor's dog brought Tater Tot home," Houghton said of the day Tater Tot was rescued. "Almost as if to say, ‘Mom, this one needs help.’"

Houghton said she has been fostering kittens for about two years and is one of the co-directors of Kitty CrusAIDe, the Salt Lake City-based cat rescue where Tater Tot is being cared for.

Tater Tot was a day or two old when he was found, Houghton said. He had a littermate that did not survive.

"Tater Tot was already really small, and the sibling was about half the size of the spud," Houghton said.

She went on, "He was born with all four of his legs malformed. The front ones were sitting with a sharp 90-degree bend at the wrist, and his back legs are totally curly."

Houghton said she and his vets hope that the "bonkers"— her word for his splints — will be enough to prevent surgery for his front legs.

Additionally, Tater Tot has a cleft palate, which means he has to be tube fed to prevent aspiration.

This also means that he won't be up for adoption for quite some time due to his health.

"We are still learning what all of his needs will be as he is growing, and he won't be ready for any cleft palate repair surgery for nine months to a year, but that surgery has a higher rate of failure and often needs multiple procedures to resolve," Houghton explained.

"At this point, we are just focused on getting him big and strong," she added.

Houghton said she often shares fosters in online cat groups but little Tater Tot "just blew up."

"It's honestly been really crazy," she said.

The Facebook group where Tater Tot gained stardom titled, "This cat is G R O M P Y," received over 12,000 new members in less than a week, the group's administrator posted. It now has more than 283,000 members.

A separate group, "Tater Tot and His Spudbuds," has 21,000 members.

On TikTok, videos of Tater Tot posted on the Kitty CrusAIDe account is garnering millions of views.

Tater Tot has even inspired fan art and other tributes, including a flash design for a tattoo.

And while people may love Tater Tot for his "grompy" expression, Houghton said he's not as cranky as he appears and she believes there's another reason why the kitten has become so popular.

"I think people love an underdog, and this spud has a lot of things working against him, but his zest and fight for life is super inspiring," said Houghton. "I know he's inspired me!"

Kitty CrusAIDe is entirely run on donations, said Houghton, and "every dollar helps."

Donations can be made through the rescue's website, and "will help us continue to provide care for all of the cats both inside and outside our homes," Houghton added.

Houghton encourages people to not write off adopting a cat with special needs or disabilities.

"Don't be afraid," she said. "It's a lot of work, but seeing them grow and hit milestones is so rewarding."

"Animals with disabilities or special needs have a much harder time finding a forever home, but if you are willing to put in the time and energy, it's so incredibly worth it," she added.