Utah’s Republican Governor suggested Friday that California residents who are looking to join the recent population exodus into Republican states like Utah should stay in California.

"We’re having the opposite problem, this last census confirmed that Utah was the fastest-growing state in the last ten years," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters outside the White House after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy discussed ways he will encourage people to move to his state.

"So our biggest problems are more growth related. We would love for people to stay in California instead of coming as refugees to Utah, so we’re always trying to figure that out."

Cox explained that the biggest problems his state faces in terms of growth are housing and water.

"We’re not working to attract more people," Cox said. "We’re doing just fine that way. Utah was named the best state to start a business, with Texas and Florida number two and three, so we feel really good about that balance and where we are right now."

Murphy then joked, "We’ll take some of your folks into New Jersey."

Cox's remarks come as Californians have fled the Golden State at record numbers in recent years due to a variety of reasons that include high taxes, crime, coronavirus lockdowns, homelessness and skyrocketing housing prices.

California saw its population fall by more than 343,000 people in 2022 which was one of the biggest population declines of any state.

A Los Angeles Times report this week outlined how some residents of Nevada, Utah's neighbor to the west, were upset about the influx of Californians flocking to their state.

"A lot of people that have lived here for a long time, they don’t like Californians," one resident told the outlet in an article that outlined the many reasons why Californians have fled to Nevada in recent years and placed a burden on state resources.

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and did not immediately receive a response.