The family of a 25-year-old Utah man is demanding answers from police after their son was killed during a traffic stop on Wednesday in what's being described as an officer-involved shooting.

Officers with the Farmington Police Department in Utah stopped Chase Allan for a routine traffic stop at around 3:22 p.m.. That's when Allan refused to get out of his car, police chief Eric Johnsen said in a statement to Fox News Digital. When police attempted to remove the driver from the car, multiple shots were fired, leaving Allan injured.

Johnsen said that Allan was pulled over for driving with an illegitimate license plate.

The police chief said that based on body camera video from the incident, Allan "rolled the window of the vehicle down only a few inches and refused to provide identification or cooperate with the officer in any way."

Johnsen said that the initial officer called for assistance, and two other officers, a trainee, and a supervisor arrived.

After allegedly "exhausting" attempts to convince Allan to get out of the car on his own, an officer opened a car door and attempted to physically remove Allan from it, Johnsen said.

He said that when the officer opened the door, another officer yelled "gun, gun, gun!" Afterward, Johnsen said that a struggle ensued and "gun shots could be heard," adding that an "empty holster can be seen on Mr. Allan's right hip and a handgun can be seen lying on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle."

The police chief said that Allan was removed from the car and given medical assistance, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Five police officers have been placed on administrative leave as a result of the shooting per department policy, officials said.

The incident is under investigation by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol team. Body camera video of the incident will be released to the public at a later date, Johnsen said.

Allan's family said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Chase's death is a "brutal murder," stating that they weren't notified of his passing by officials, only learning from local media reports that he had passed away.

"Police are stonewalling us. Our family has not been permitted to see Chase and has not been contacted by authorities or justice departments with information surrounding this investigation. Chase lived at home with his parents in Farmington. Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin. We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online," the family said in a statement.

"We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now. Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop. This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety. They shot 12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived," Allan's family added.

According to the statement, Allan graduated from Utah State University and "was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need." He played soccer at the University of California, Davis, and the University of Utah.

"He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community," the statement reads. "Chase Linde Allan was a gracious, loving soul who was known by everyone in his community to be caring, thoughtful, and kind and would do anything for someone in need.

The Farmington, Utah, government website shows that an emergency council meeting was held on Wednesday, but doesn't add any details regarding what was discussed.