Nike and the U.S. women’s national team unveiled their new kits on Monday, ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and Zealand later this summer where the reigning champions are hoping to accomplish a historic first.

A three-peat.

The jerseys, which will be worn in the lead up to the tournament beginning on July 20, were "inspired by the art movement of abstract expressionism, which started in the 1940s in New York City as the art epicenter began to shift from Europe to the U.S. — similar to what the USA team has done for women’s football," Nike said in a press release.

The home kit adds a spin to the traditional all white uniform. It features a custom paint splatter design which was made using a "drip paint technique pattern."

The USWNT’s four championships, won in 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019, are also represented with four gold stars above the USA soccer shield. It also features a gold World Cup champion crest in the center and will be paired with navy shorts.

The away kit, which will also be worn by the U.S. men’s national team, honors the Stars and Stripes through abstract design that "are subtle, patriotic nods to the hidden shapes that are inspired by abstract expressionism art," USA soccer said in a press release.

The away uniform will also be paired with blue shorts.

Nike also unveiled new kits for its 12 other partners including Brazil, Canada, China and England. The new uniforms will also highlight the company’s latest innovation: Nike Leak Protection.

"We are thrilled to offer this new innovation to all athletes playing for Nike-sponsored federations this summer," Jordana Katcher, VP Women’s Global Sport Apparel, said in a press release.

"Professional footballers play two 45-minute halves without breaks or time-outs. Many told us they can spend several minutes on-pitch concerned that they may experience leakage from their period. When we showed them this innovation, they told us how grateful they were to have this short to help provide confidence when they can’t leave the pitch."

The USWNT is hoping to accomplish a historic feat this summer in hopes of becoming the first team, both in men’s and women’s, to win three consecutive World Cups.