Fleet Week 2023 is on a roll in New York City, kicking off with the impressive arrival of the naval warship USS Wasp.

The USS Wasp (LHD 1) is an amphibious warship occupied by both the U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps.

An amphibious assault ship is designed to deploy and support ground forces on shore, with the capability to host tanks, helicopters, cargo and a variety of support vehicles.

The ship pulled into New York City’s Pier 88 on Wednesday, May 24, for the start of this year’s Fleet Week, which celebrates the service of U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard personnel.

The sprawling vessel made its grand entrance as the finale of the ceremonial Parade of Ships, which included a flyover and a salute from both Navy sailors and Marines surrounding the perimeter of the flight deck.

While the mere presence of the massive USS Wasp sparks national pride, operations inside the warship are also an all-American effort.

The 843-foot-long ship, commissioned in 1989, has two main boilers and five steam turbine generators, Sean Gehrold, chief interior communications electrician, told Fox News Digital.

The ship can carry up to 3,000 people at full capacity, as well as equipment such as landing craft air cushion (LCAC) and landing craft utility (LCU) vessels.

David Forster, chairman of the Amphibious Warship Industrial Base Coalition, provided more detail on the inner workings of the USS Wasp in a separate interview with Fox News Digital.

"It houses the U.S. military’s most important weapon, which is the Marine Corps and the Navy," said Forster, based in Washington, D.C.

The ship’s "intended purpose" is to transport its members to serve in specific areas of need, including humanitarian relief, protection of the homeland from amphibious assault, national security and other missions, Forster explained.

The mission at hand is dependent on the type of equipment brought onto the ship, whether it's cargo or aircraft, such as rescue helicopters.

The ship is uniquely equipped to hoist and house various heavy materials — from the well deck at the back of the ship, which lifts equipment in and out of the vessel, to the expansive hangar bay and flat-top flight deck, where aircraft can safely land.

"That flexibility is what really makes these ships such an asset to our national security," Forster said.

The Wasp has other unique characteristics, including its ability to carry many service members while maintaining its station for "long periods of time," and to communicate with other vessels.

Producing a warship of this caliber was a collaborative effort, Forster disclosed. Businesses nationwide helped work on the USS Wasp, which was produced at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Building the Wasp cost between $4 billion to $6 billion, said Forster.

"It takes the industrial capacity of the United States to produce that ship," he said. "That’s why they’re so magnificent … It takes America to make this ship."

Being on board is a team effort, said Navy Officer Ray Sgambati, who commands a division of 13 sailors on the USS Wasp.

"Everyone has a part to play," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Everyone minds their Ps and Qs as much as possible to support their other sailors, whether that’s repair division, supply, cooking the food or driving the ship."

"When we’re out there on the ocean, it’s only us to keep us safe," he added. "So, we figure it out and rely on each other."

As the first of eight Wasp-class multipurpose amphibious assault ships, the Wasp will also be the flagship of the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) upon deployment, Sgambati said.

From the Wasp's flight deck overlooking the New York City skyline, Lt. (j.g.) Howe shared with Fox News Digital how the ship’s amphibious and communicative operations give both sailors and Marines the ability to "do whatever the country needs us to do at a moment’s notice."

Howe, a Navy sailor of 12 years, expressed his gratitude for being entrusted with the equipment kept on deck, including an AV-88 Osprey.

"It’s very humbling," he said. "I see it as a blessing every day."

Chief Gehrold shared that what he loves most about serving on the Wasp are the people.

"We can do so many missions. We can do things that nobody has ever seen before in the world," he said. "But the people are generally what makes the Navy a great place, especially on the USS Wasp."

Navy Machinist Mate (MM3) Paris Walker, who works as a boiler technician on the Wasp, compared the environment on the ship to a "family."

"When you go on board, you notice that everybody’s welcome," he said.

Fellow MM3 Lillian Kidd mentioned the friendships she’s made aboard the Wasp.

"Engineering is a big department … but we come together as a whole family," she said. "If someone needs help, we’re all there to help them."

The ship brings together people from diverse backgrounds and cities across the nation, added Navy Logistics Specialist (LS2) Blasina Salazar.

The Marine Corps is "big on camaraderie," which helps everyone get through tough times, Marine Corps Private First Class (PFC) Jayden Leon shared with Fox News Digital.

Navy LS2 Rodrigo Baltazar described how special it's been to have the chance to "travel the world" on the Wasp to destinations including Japan, Australia, Chile and Brazil.

While the job can require late nights, the deck department is "like a brotherhood," said Navy Boatswain’s Mate (BM2) Nelson Jiminian, whose duties include driving the ship.

"We get to drive a multi-billion-dollar ship," said the Bronx-born Jiminian. "It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s sometimes nerve-wracking, especially pulling into New York."

Forster, with the Amphibious Warship Industrial Base Coalition, echoed that the mere scale of the Wasp pulling into New York City brings great national pride.

"That presence around the globe either brings fear to the hearts of the enemy or brings peace to the people we serve," he said. "And you can’t get around that response."

While Fleet Week is an opportunity for members of America's military to enjoy some time off in the Big Apple, Sgambati mentioned that it’s also a "great opportunity" to showcase the Navy's capabilities.

"I’m just proud to be here," said Sgambati, who is from West Islip, New York.

"Growing up native to New York, I’ve been seeing Fleet Weeks all my life … It’s an honor to be here."

U.S. Navy ceremonial guard Lt. Stephan Acevedo, whose unit rang in the USS Wasp’s arrival with a nine-man drill performance, emphasized the importance of "bridging the gap" between soldiers and civilians.

"The American people can see our service members … and it helps them understand a little more about what we do and [realize] that we’re people, too," he said.

"We’re all here to have a good time."

Fleet Week is an opportunity for the three branches to show how "closely" they work together as "one nation united," added Brooklyn-born MM3 Walker.

Salazar, from Washington Heights, New York, said she’s "just proud to serve the country" and wants to share that sentiment with her fellow proud Americans.

Lance Corporal Johnathan Romero, born and raised in Coney Island, Brooklyn, told Fox News Digital that being back with his fellow New Yorkers feels "amazing."

"They remember me as this little kid playing basketball, and now I’m looking good in uniform," the Marine said.

Romero added, "I know the younger ones are watching me, so I’m going to inspire them to do better … to be disciplined, persevere through adversity and take care of your family."