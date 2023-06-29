USA Today omitted President Biden’s latest blunder from its coverage, failing to mention an apparent gaffe when he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently "losing the war in Iraq."

"It’s hard to tell, but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden told a reporter outside the White House when asked "to what extent" Putin has been weakened by recent events in Russia, including a reported attempt at a mercenary coup.

Russia obviously isn’t at war with Iraq, so Biden’s comments were widely lampooned on social media. Some outlets, such as ABC News, presumed that Biden meant Ukraine instead of Iraq. But when USA Today covered Biden’s remarks, the paper failed to mention the President’s latest viral blunder.

USA Today White house correspondent Francesca Chambers completely omitted the "Iraq" flub, making no mention of the mistake.

"’He’s losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world,’ Biden said of Putin," Chambers wrote.

When USA Today shared the article on Twitter, it was slapped with a note declaring, "Readers added context they thought people might want to know."

"While presented as a direct quote from the president, he actually said Putin was ‘losing the war in Iraq, losing the war at home,’" Twitter added.

USA Today vehemently defended the article: "The partial quote is within our guidelines. We did not misrepresent President Biden's comment referencing Putin," USA TODAY Spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton told Fox News Digital.

Bloomberg reporter Jenny Leonard initially cut Biden’s quote short, too, tweeting, "’It’s hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war,’ Biden added. ‘He’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.’"

Leonard was also slapped with a missing context label on Twitter and eventually followed up.

"Biden says Putin is losing the war in Iraq (he means Ukraine). This is the second time this week he's confusing the two. He also called Ukraine Iraq during a fundraiser in Chevy Chase," the Bloomberg reporter wrote.

Biden also raised eyebrows when onlookers noticed visible marks on his face during the conversation with reporters. It was later revealed that Biden used a CPAP machine Tuesday night while sleeping, because he has sleep apnea.

"Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history," deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said.

The USA Today report didn't mention the marks on Biden's face.

