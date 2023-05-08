Police in Washington, D.C., said a U.S. Postal Service worker is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman outside a mailing center Monday morning.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Road, NE for the report of a shooting, a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

An adult female victim, conscious and breathing, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The suspect is in custody at this time and is a postal worker, the spokesperson added, without adding more details.

DC REACHES MIGRANT HOUSING CAPACITY, UNABLE TO ACCEPT NEW FAMILIES: OFFICIALS

FOX 5 DC reported that Hunter Lenz, of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said that a domestic altercation continued onto postal service property and resulted in the shooting.

The suspect, who is female, left the scene but then returned, Lenz reportedly said, adding that the Postal Inspection Service is working with federal and local law enforcement on the case. The victim, also female, was struck twice by gunfire and remains hospitalized, though her condition was not immediately available.

SUPREME COURT TAKES UP RELIGIOUS FREEDOM CASE INVOLVING POSTAL WORKER WHO REFUSED TO WORK ON SUNDAY

The incident happened outside the U.S. Postal Service's Brentwood mail processing facility.

More than two decades ago, two letters contaminated with anthrax passed through the same facility for processing before being sent to Capitol Hill in October 2001. Four employees became ill, two of whom died from anthrax inhalation. The facility has since been renamed in honor of those victims, Joseph Curseen Jr. and Thomas Morris Jr.

The postal worker who opened fire Monday was not a security guard, though other postal service security guards were at the gate area of the mailing distribution center when the shooting unfolded there, Lenz said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the U.S. Postal Service on Monday but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.