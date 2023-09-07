The heat has been a major factor at the US Open this year.

As the New York City area experienced a bit of a heatwave after weeks of cooler temperatures, tennis legend John McEnroe and current star Daniil Medvedev complained about the conditions.

McEnroe on Wednesday was at a remote desk and talking about the conditions with fellow ESPN hosts James Blake and Chris McKendry. He said the conditions Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were playing in were "not humane in a way."

"These poor guys today … they looked like they’re going to fall over. It’s not humane in a way," he said, according to Larry Brown Sports. "I’m sorry. Please, USTA, in the future, I think seriously we should close the roof."

Medvedev won the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, but even he was upset over the sweltering temperatures. He predicted that one player would "die" because of the heat.

"The only thing that is a little bit, let’s call it dangerous, is that the question is: How far could we go?" he said during the match.

He then expanded on his thoughts.

"I’m not sure what can we do. Because probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days — because it’s been, what, three, four days it’s been brutal like this? — because then it basically ruins everything: the TV, even the tickets, everything. It ruins everything," he said.

"So I don’t think this could be done."

The U.S. Tennis Association adopted a new rule on Tuesday for the rest of the event. The organization partially closed the retractable Arthur Ashe Stadium roof normally used to block out the rain to provide some additional protection from the sun for spectators and competitors.

On Wednesday night, a quarterfinal match between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova was delayed for eight minutes when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands.

Keys brought two fresh towels and a bottle of water to where the spectator was.

"Obviously not how you want to start a match, but I feel like in situations like that I can’t really do many things other than offer towels and water," Keys said. "I mean, it just felt like the right thing to do."

The USTA said it was determined the fan had a prior medical condition and the incident was not heat related. The fan was taken for further observation on site and discharged. Keys said she checked in with a doctor afterward and the fan was said to be doing much better.

Temps reached around 95 degrees in Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

Keys won her match 6-1, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.