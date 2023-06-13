Reigning U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick fielded several questions Monday about the landmark merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), but the English golfer had little information to offer outside what is already public knowledge.

"I’ll be completely honest. I literally know as much as you," he told reporters ahead of this year’s tournament.

"I found out when everyone else found out and, yeah, honestly I know literally nothing."

PGA TOUR COMMISH JAY MONAHAN SAYS LACK OF CONGRESSIONAL ACTION FORCED CONTROVERSIAL LIV GOLF PARTNERSHIP

The PGA Tour announced last week it would be entering a partnership with the PIF and the DP World Tour that would combine the three circuits into a single entity. The announcement caught many by surprise, including members of the tour.

"I just don’t know what’s going on," Fitzpatrick added Monday.

"I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on. Are we signing with the PIF? Are we not signing with the PIF? I have no idea. Even though I guess it is confusing, it’s pretty clear that nobody knows what’s going on apart from about four people in the world."

Commissioner Jay Monahan attempted to clear things up for lawmakers in Washington.

In a letter sent Friday, Monahan clarified that the agreement was not a merger, and that the PGA Tour would not be relinquishing its control.

"The PGA Tour will at all times hold the majority of the Board seats and be in control of this new entity, regardless of the size of PIF’s investment," Monahan wrote in the letter obtained by The Associated Press.

"At its core, the PIF is investing in the PGA Tour as it has invested in other U.S.-based companies. The PGA Tour and its tournaments will continue to operate as they do today, generating significant charitable and economic impact in the communities where they are played."

Monahan also seemed to shift blame, saying the tour was "left on our own to fend off" the ensuing threat the rival circuit presented.

"During this intense battle, we met with several Members of Congress and policy experts to discuss the PIF’s attempt to take over the game of golf in the United States, and suggested ways that Congress could support us in these efforts," Monahan wrote.

"While we are grateful for the written declarations of support we received from certain members, we were largely left on our own to fend off the attacks, ostensibly due to the United States’ complex geopolitical alliance with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.