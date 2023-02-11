Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THAT WAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST TODAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&