The U.S. Air Force and Space Force collaborated on a test missile launch Wednesday amid rising tensions with North Korea.

Air Force Global Strike Command test launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

"The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system," a statement from Vandenberg Space Force Base read.

"The Airmen and Guardians who perform this vital mission are some of the most skillfully trained and dedicated personnel in America’s Air Force," said Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander Col. Bryan Titus.

US THREATENS NORTH KOREA OVER RUSSIA ARMS DEAL, SAYS COUNTRY WILL 'PAY A PRICE'

He added, "These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent."

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan issued a stern warning to North Korea during a press briefing on Tuesday, responding to reports that dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet in-person.

NORTH KOREA'S KIM, RUSSIA'S PUTIN TO MEET AS TALK OF ARMS DEAL HEATS UP: REPORT

"[This] is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," Sullivan said. "We will continue to call on North Korea to abide by its public commitments not to supply weapons to Russia that will end up killing Ukrainians."

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last week that "arms negotiations" between the two U.S. adversaries were "actively advancing."

Putin wants North Korea to supply Russia with artillery shells and antitank missiles, and in exchange, Kim wants Russia to give North Korea advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, sources told the New York Times. Additionally, Kim wants food aid for his starving nation.

Russia has rebuffed questions about the talks, however. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he "can't" confirm the talks and said there is "nothing to say."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.