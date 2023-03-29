An American hero is trying to rescue a puppy she found overseas — and by doing so, is hoping a childhood dream will come true, too.

U.S. Army Specialist Fay (full name withheld) always dreamed of having a dog, but paying her way through college along with her unique family circumstances prevented her from doing so, according to New York-based nonprofit Paws of War.

While on deployment in the Middle East, however, fate put a starving, vulnerable puppy in Fay’s path.

Fay is now attempting to bring the five-month-old Canaan mix puppy to safety in the U.S.

Fay and the puppy, named Wasim, had an "instant" connection, Paws of War said in an email to Fox News Digital.

Wasim was orphaned after his mother was killed. He was left behind to care for himself until the day Fay found him on the side of a busy road.

The Army specialist stepped in to provide Wasim with food, shelter and love — and the puppy, in turn, was able to provide the soldier with "comfort and companionship" while she was deployed far from home.

"The moment I saw Wasim struggling to survive, he immediately found a place in my heart," Fay wrote in a statement.

"I knew he needed help, but he has given me so much in return," she said.

"And just looking at him relieves the stress and tension of the day."

As the duo’s bond grew stronger, Fay feared the day she’d have to leave her dream pet behind with her deployment coming to an end.

"I have missed my family and home during deployment and that has been hard," she said.

"But having Wasim by my side gives me something to look forward to. He's always there for me."

"I pray he can make it to America, I can't face leaving him behind and letting him down," she added.

In an attempt to save Wasim, Fay reached out to Paws of War through the War-Torn Pups and Cats program, which is dedicated to reuniting active-duty military with animals found overseas.

Although the process of bringing an animal back to the U.S. can be "long, costly and complicated," efforts to save Wasim are underway, Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri wrote in a statement.

"The story of Specialist Fay and Wasim is a testament to the power of the human-animal bond, and is a reminder that even in the midst of war and strife, there is still room for compassion, kindness and love," the organization said in an email.

"Paws of War recognizes the importance of the bonds formed under such conditions and knows the devastating impact that breaking them has on our service members and the animals they love," it added.

The nonprofit hopes to "soon reunite this special pup and his hero stateside, where they can begin their new life together — a new journey filled with adventure, joy, and the kind of unbreakable bond that can only be forged between a soldier and her loyal companion," it also said.

The organization termed this "their dream come true."

