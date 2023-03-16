A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said in a news release. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020 and had over 1,000 jumps with the Army.

"The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. He noted that Kettenhofen is being remembered "for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist."

The accident remains under investigation. The Army said no additional details are available.

DOD SPENDS NEARLY $50 MILLION A YEAR 'TO DO NOTHING' WITH TRUMP'S BORDER WALL MATERIALS, DRAWING GOP BACKLASH

"Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend."

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, MARCH 16, 1802, UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY ESTABLISHED AT WEST POINT

The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams, including parachute teams, aircraft pilots, and people behind the scenes who handle jump logistics.

Homestead Air Reserve Base is 35 miles south of Miami.