Urban Meyer sure sounds like a man who is done prowling the sidelines.

Meyer, who currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports, is a college football coaching legend, winning three national championships in his career as head coach of the Florida Gators and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While his college resume cannot be questioned, Meyer’s last coaching stop ended in a disaster.

Meyer lasted just 13 games as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, fired after a record of 2-11 and multiple off-the-field controversies.

And while Meyer has previously stated he has ‘no desire’ to return to coaching, speculation over his return to the college game persists.

Meyer shut the speculation down on Thursday.

"That book’s closed," Meyer said at Ohio State’s coaching clinic, according to The Columbus Dispatch. "It’s going to be TV and grandfather."

Meyer returned to the world of media for last year's college football season, joining the Fox Big Noon Kickoff team.

"Our numbers are good, our team is good, and we love doing it," Meyer said.

Meyer discussed his short tenure in Jacksonville in January while on the "All Things Covered" podcast, saying he had no intention of coaching again after retiring in 2018.

"I was done. I retired. I had some health issues at Ohio State," Meyer said when asked what appealed to him about taking the job in Jacksonville. "Fifty-five [years old] was always my target. My family deserved that. We worked so hard for 38 years."

"And I had it all planned out," Meyer continued. "I found the right guy in Ryan Day, who’s fantastic. And I retired, went to Fox, was an assistant AD for two years, and then I got approached by a few teams. And this team really appealed to me. Trevor Lawrence, who might be a Hall of Famer some day — he's that good — had a great season. Obviously, it didn’t go well. I had no plans of doing that at all. It just happened."