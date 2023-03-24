Being in the Hollywood spotlight for decades, Rob Lowe’s son John Owen Lowe is not fazed by his father’s scandalous past.

During the red-carpet premiere of Netflix’s "Unstable," created by John, he revealed whether he was shocked about his dad’s wild side.

"Was I surprised? No, I mean… I've known him my whole life…it all makes perfect sense to me, it's the truth, and that's all I'm going to say about it. It makes perfect sense," he told Fox News Digital.

Lowe had a sex tape when he was 24 with two women, one of whom was underage, and John discovered the scandalous news from a classmate.

His dad’s sex tape is not the only thing that has traumatized John.

He confessed his dad’s shirtless scene in "The Outsiders" has left him with some vivid memories.

"It's a wonderful film…we had to watch it in seventh or eighth grade, and I was left with every girl in my class for like a week after talking about my dad's shirtless scene," he said.

"From then on, I knew I was never watching another one of my dad's things ever again."

John also discussed what it's like co-starring with his father in the upcoming Netflix series and what it is like following in his dad’s Hollywood footsteps.

"It is a very strange, very meta experience…playing a father and son…then calling ‘cut,’ and you are [still] a father and son is a little mind-bending, especially when our characters aren't that different from who we are in real life," John explained.

He went on to say that acting alongside his dad was "seamless."

"He'd be correcting me on camera and then correcting me off camera, and it kind of breaks your brain a little bit, but it was fun," he said.

John acknowledged that he has had some "privilege" in Hollywood because of his dad and noted that he is "forever grateful" for his father’s unconditional support.

"I feel very fortunate to have had a resource and a parent who works in the same industry as I do. And, you know, I have had many doors opened that others don't."

While he is following in his dad's famous footsteps, he hopes to make his own path.

"I see it as, maybe, following in the beginning steps and then carving off and going my own way," he said.

The "Unstable" creator added that Lowe has been a "cornerstone" in his sobriety and recovery.

John has been sober for five years with help from his dad, who has been sober since 1990, and his mom, Sheryl Berkoff, though he said he resisted their help at first.

Lowe equally shared the same sentiments as his son and pointed out that it’s an "unbelievable" experience working with family.

"I marvel at his facility at writing, which he was always good at from the time he was in grade school. And to see it come to this… I'm a proud dad," Rob told Fox News Digital.

As for John following in his Hollywood footsteps, Lowe admitted it was not his favorite idea in the beginning.

"The kid was studying…molecular biology at Stanford and then came out and told me I wanted to be an actor. And I promptly looked for the highest building to jump off of," he quipped.

Nonetheless, Lowe said the "good news" of them working together is the result of the new series "Unstable."

The father-of-two has another son named Matthew Edward, 30, who has a "real job" as a lawyer and works in finance he told Fox News Digital.

Other celebrity friends showed support for the Lowe's "Unstable" premiere.

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger stepped out on the red carpet in stylish, matching black outfits.

Pratt donned an all-black suit with a button-down underneath, while his wife stunned in a satin ensemble to support their good friend Lowe.

The couple was joined by Schwarzenegger's brother Patrick and mother Maria Shriver for an eventful family outing.

Shriver also matched in black and paired her outfit with a silver statement necklace and headband. Patrick wore a two-colored jacket with a white shirt underneath.

Netflix's "Unstable" will be released on the streaming service on March 30.