An advocacy is pressing the University of Minnesota's Office of Undergraduate Studies after the taxpayer-funded university program opened its paid undergraduate internship program application to only non-white applicants.

The Equal Protection Project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation is calling for the University of Minnesota (UMN) to change its application process and open its summer internship programs to all students regardless of skin color.

"The U. Minnesota segregated summer program is inexcusable, and it's shocking that a major university would so openly make educational opportunities open only to students of a certain skin color," Bill Jacobson, president of the Equal Protection Project (EPP), told Fox News Digital. "EqualProtect.org calls on the university immediately to open-up the summer program to students of all races, ethnicities, and skin colors."

"There is no good form of racial discrimination. Depriving white students of educational opportunities does not promote racial or any other form of justice," Jacobson continued. "U. Minnesota's conduct is inexcusable."

According to the UMN's Office of Undergraduate Studies' website, the Multicultural Summer Research Opportunities Program (MSROP) is, "an intensive 10-week summer program in which undergraduate students of color work full-time with a faculty mentor on a research project."

Students who are selected to participate in the program will receive a $6,000 stipend for personal and research expenses, the program website says. However, to be eligible for the program, applicants must be a person of color.

In its application, the program states that the purpose of the program is "to prepare students of color and Native Americans for graduate school." The application process requests for inquiring students to fill out demographic information.

On Friday, May 19, the EPP sent an official federal civil rights complaint to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights ("OCR") exposing the university's discrimination and demanding for UMN’s discriminatory practices to be discontinued immediately and take all necessary enforcement action.

"We urge the U.S. Department of Education to fully investigate how pervasive segregationist practices are at U. Minnesota. Federal funding should not be used to promote educational opportunities restricted by skin color," Jacobson told Fox News Digital. "Federal funding for U. Minnesota needs to be reevaluated."

The EPP shared that the UMN's internship program violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

"We all thought racial segregation in education as government policy ended with Brown v. Bd. of Education, but unfortunately it has been reborn under the umbrella of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," Jacobson said. "Whatever you call it, it's immoral and illegal, and U. Minnesota needs to stop treating students differently based on skin color."

"At EqualProtect.org we believe that the remedy for racism can never be more racism, it's equal treatment of all persons without regard to race," Jacobson continued. "Unfortunately, U. Minnesota appears to think that pitting students against each other based on race by making educational opportunities available based on skin color is the answer, but that just compounds the problems."

University of Minnesota and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.