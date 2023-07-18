An emergency evacuation slide fell from a United Airlines flight and landed in the backyard of a suburban home near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The FAA said a United Airlines Boeing 767, UAL Flight 12, landed safely Monday at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on arrival from Zurich, Switzerland, when maintenance workers realized that an emergency slide was missing from the plane's side.

The 9-hour, 22-minute flight was preparing to land when the emergency evacuation slide dropped into the backyard of Laura and Patrick Devitt's home in suburban Chicago.

The family said it discovered it in their backyard after it fell on Monday. Patrick told local news station WLS-TV his son and father-in-law were having lunch in the kitchen, when they hear a loud "boom" at 12:15 p.m.

When they investigated the noise, they found the deflated slide which had caused damage to the family's home. The Devitt's said that the piece of equipment hit part of the house, damaging the roof, downspout and a window screen.

The Devitt's said that the emergency slide is larger "than a small car."

"When it’s all stretched out, like it’s a little jumbled up I’m sure in the picture from when we dragged it out, it’s larger than a small car," Devitt told WLS. "It’s a very, very big piece of equipment."

The large emergency slide did not injure any residents as it fell from the sky on Monday afternoon.

After the Devitt's made the unusual discovery, they dragged the silver slide to their front yard and promptly called the Chicago Police Department.

Authorities responded to the scene on the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue, along with FAA investigators. The FAA said that investigators is continuing to investigate the incident.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.