The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill issued an "all clear" message to the campus community after making a second alert so far this semester about an "armed and dangerous" person near campus on Wednesday.

"All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities," UNC-Chapel Hill wrote on social media at 2:10 p.m.

Earlier, the university alerted students to a report of an armed person on or near campus.

"If you are on or near campus, go inside and avoid windows," the Town of Chapel Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday.

Alert Carolina warned, "Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows."

There were no immediate reports of shots fired, the university newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, noted.

The latest Alert Carolina update at 1:30 p.m. continued to warn of reports of an armed and dangerous person on/near campus. "Continue to shelter in place," it added.

UNC Police wrote on X about reports of an armed & dangerous person, saying "continue to shelter, silence your phones, and check http://alertcarolina.unc.edu for information."

In a message on Facebook, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said it was aware of a 12:54 p.m. message from Alert Carolina that stated "Emergency, Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows."

"All CHCCS schools have been advised to enter ‘Secure Mod,’ which means the doors will be locked, people are not allowed in or out, and classroom instruction can continue normally inside," Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Chief Communications Officer Andy Jenks wrote. "Stay close to your phone and email for updates as we monitor this new and ongoing situation."

This comes just weeks after Tailei Qi, a UNC Chapel Hill Ph.D. student who previously studied in Louisiana and Wuhan, China, was charged in the deadly shooting of an associate professor in a chemistry lab building. The shooting sparked a campus-wide lockdown and a manhunt before the suspect's capture.

