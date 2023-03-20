The United Nations released a report on Monday that that claimed the planet will approach a catastrophic threshold in the 2030s unless further action is taken.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, an organization convened by the United Nations, authored the report, which included a warning that temperatures are expected to rise to levels that could cause disastrous weather events.

"It says that global average temperatures are estimated to rise 1.5℃ above preindustrial levels sometime around ‘the first half of the 2030s,’ as humans continue to burn coal, oil and natural gas," the New York Times reported. "That number holds a special significance in global climate politics: Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, virtually every nation agreed to ‘pursue efforts’ to hold global warming to 1.5℃. Beyond that point, scientists say, the impacts of catastrophic heat waves, flooding, drought, crop failures and species extinction become significantly harder for humanity to handle."

Though the report contained dire predictions if the temperatures rise above 1.5 degrees, many Twitter users dismissed the headline as another hyperbolic claim by the "climate cult."

National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker wrote, "I'll believe environmentalists truly believe this as soon as they start demanding we build every nuclear reactor we possibly can to avert this crisis. And not a second before. With nuclear, we can bend this curve in less than a generation."

"Any minute now!" American Spectator published Melissa McKenzie joked.

"EVERY single prediction the Climate Cult has made has been WRONG. Every. Single. One. These people need to be shut down. All they are doing is HARMING the world," journalist Kimberly Morin wrote.

Combat veteran and author Sean Parnell tweeted, "Climate apocalypse has been 5-10 years away for the last 70 years. These Radical Greens are crazy."

"Quick- everyone jump on their private jets to discuss this *immediately*!" author Carol Roth wrote.

Podcast host Ahmed Al Assliken explained, "AOC promised it was going to happen sometime in 2018. Al Gore said it was 2014. BREAKING NEWS: These people are lying to you and scamming you with fear."

However, others took the report seriously as a warning and advocated for more action from the Biden Administration to combat climate change.

"Because we’re ran by psychopaths, we won’t do anything and the consequences will be severe for all," Youth Victory Fund founder Elijah Manley tweeted.

Author Nolen Gertz wrote, "Very distressing to see all the replies saying ‘We've heard this before but we're not dead yet!’ It's almost like people feel some desperate need to find ways to escape from having to confront reality. If only there was a word for that instead of just an emoji…¯\_(ツ)_/¯"

"One party doesn't believe in climate change, and the other party's president just signed off on the equivalent of ‘adding 1.7 million cars to the road.’ Cool," MSNBC Daily columnist James Downie argued.

Teen Vogue writer Lexi Mcmenamin agreed, "good thing our president just completely backtracked on popular will and approved an oil and gas project in Alaska right next to an indigenous community that specifically rejected it! that will produce the same carbon emissions as ~2 million cars on road!"

In a recorded address after the reports release, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the "climate time bomb is ticking."

"Humanity is on thin ice, and the ice is melting fast," Guterres said. "Humans are responsible for virtually all global heating over the last 200 years. The rate of temperature rising in the last half century is the highest in 2,000 years."