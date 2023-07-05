Ukrainian police are investigating an explosion at a court building in the nation's capital of Kyiv on Wednesday, the nation's Internal Affairs Ministry announced.

Initial reports suggest the blast may have been set off by a man who was brought to the court building for a hearing. Officials have offered no details regarding casualties.

"law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The police received information that an explosion took place in the courthouse in Shevchenkivskyi district," The ministry said Wednesday. "Currently, an investigative and operative group, special forces, explosives technicians and dog experts are working at the site."

"An extraordinary event took place in the Shevchenkivskyi Court of the city of Kyiv. The police received a report about the explosion," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko also said in a statement. "The details are being clarified. Stay calm and stay away from the scene."

Local media reports that the culprit is a man charged in a 2015 grenade attack outside Ukraine's parliament, who now set off another explosive during his court proceedings.

It is not clear whether Russia was involved in the incident.

Russian forces have pummeled Kyiv with missile and drone attacks for more than a year, but few ground-based attacks have taken place.

The incident comes just days after Russia accused Ukraine of launching an explosive drone attack on Moscow, however. Russian officials claim the U.S. and NATO allies provided "necessary" assistance for the strike as well.

That strike, involving five drones, had little impact. Russian forces shot down four of them and the other was deflected from its target electronically.

The attack on Moscow comes amid a wider counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces that seeks to push back the Russian invaders. Ukrainian forces have successfully recaptured lands Russia conquered since its invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought to bring attention to Russia's massive campaign of missile barrages targeting Kyiv and other major cities. He continues to urge Western allies, including the U.S., to increase supplies of air defense systems and to allow Ukraine membership into NATO.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. Reuters contributed to this report.