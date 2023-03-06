U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a review of "age-inappropriate" sex education materials in schools.

Sunak has expressed concern over the content of Relationship and Sex education (RSE) classes to several of his colleagues, the Telegraph reported.

Miriam Cates, the Conservative MP for Pennistone, reportedly presented Sunak with a 130-page report on "unsuitably sexually explicit" teaching on Wednesday. Cates and Danny Kruger MP founded the New Social Covenant Unit think tank, which put together the report.

"It’s becoming more and more clear how inappropriate materials are," Cates told The Telegraph. "This is a very widespread problem."

House of Lords member Claire Fox, The Baroness Fox of Buckley, supported the "urgent review" of sex education materials and said the government has been slow to respond.

"About bloody time. Many have been raising this for ages, stressing urgency. But responses from government ministers have been complacent & sluggish. Worry ‘considering launching an urgent review’ doesn't sound as proactive or driven by urgency as launching that review NOW," Fox wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Conservatives for Women agreed it was "way past time."

The think-tank's findings include, "case studies of primary school children as young as nine being taught about masturbation. In other instances, the think tank found school children had been ‘indoctrinated’ with contested gender ideology theories that could make them question whether they have been born in the wrong body," according to the report.

Cates also argued that the review should not be led by the Department for Education because of the department's 2019 RSE guidance.

Sunak said during his election campaign that he was going to crack down on "woke" policing.

"We want to get officers on to the front line doing what they are supposed to do which is preventing and solving crime. The chief constable of Greater Manchester has done a great job on that. We want to see what Greater Manchester have done replicated across other forces," a source within Sunak's government reportedly told The Telegraph in October.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sunak's office for comment.

Parents and residents in the U.S. continue to fight for age-appropriate sex education in school as well.

Tampa residents raised concerns over a sex education curriculum at a school board meeting in January.

Terry Kemple, the president of the conservative activist group Protect Our Children, who led the petition effort to repeal the curriculum, told Fox News Digital that "the material is far too mature for 11 and 12-year-old children."

"So that's where our primary focus was on the seventh-grade curriculum," he said.